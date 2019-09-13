Monroe County has the second-highest number of child deaths in the state

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Legislator Justin Wilcox has called on the Legislature to investigate an alarming spike in child fatalities in Monroe County.

A New York State cumulative fatality report indicated that Monroe County had the second-highest number of fatalities in the state — behind Kings County, the largest in the state with a population of over 2.5 million.

Monroe County had one of the largest year to year increases in child fatality reports — with a 93 percent increase from last year.

Child fatality reports are produced only under specific circumstances – when a child dies that is in custody or care of the county of while a child is involved in an open child protective services case. Wilcox wants to put together a committee to look into why so many children are dying in Monroe County’s care.

“We learned from a state report that there was a 93 percent increase in the number of deaths in a year,” said County Legislator Wilcox.

Wilcox also said that Monroe County has nearly twice as many deaths as Erie County, and there is a reason for it.