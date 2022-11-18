ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County flu cases continue to skyrocket as the region, like much of the nation, is being hit hard by respiratory illness.

According to the New York State Flu Tracker, 859 cases have been reported in Monroe County for the week ending November 12, 2022. That’s up 60% from the previous week.

The state as a whole, saw a 47% jump. Erie County has 792 cases. Wayne County has 57. Ontario County reported 60. Livingston has 26.

Hospitals systems and doctor’s offices throughout the region have reported a huge spike in visits this year due to an early flu season, as well as RSV and the ongoing spread of COVID.