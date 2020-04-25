Monroe County has more than 1,200 cases of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday that the county has 1,257 positive cases of the coronavirus and 99 people have died from the virus.

According to the DPH, 101 patients are hospitalized and 29 are in the ICU on ventilators.

These new individuals include:

– 1 Male under 10 years of age

– 6 Females in their 20s

– 1 Male in his 20s

– 4 Females in their 30s

– 3 Males in their 30s

– 2 Females in their 40s

– 1 Male in his 40s

– 3 Females in their 50s

– 5 Males in their 50s

– 7 Females in their 60s

– 5 Females in their 70s

– 1 Female in her 80s

– 1 Female in her 90s