ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County saw a huge spike in Influenza cases, and the latest data does not even include Christmas.

The New York State Flu Tracker shows Monroe County with 1370 cases for the week ending December 23. That’s up 103% from the previous week, and more than double the number of cases in any upstate county (Erie had 673). Statewide, cases were up 34%.

Two weeks ago, Monroe County health officials warned of the spike of respiratory illness and the impact on emergency care.

The county saw 91 people hospitalized over the past week, which was up 57% from the previous week.