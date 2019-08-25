Monroe County finds 4 grease trap covers not secured during safety sweep

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County completed its safety sweeps of grease trap covers on Sunday.

About 2,500 local businesses were inspected and four had grease trap covers that were not secured properly.

Monroe County pushed for the inspections after 3-year-old Bryce Raynor fell into a trap at the Tim Horton’s on University Avenue in July. Raynor died after that accident.

While there are no regulations for grease traps, new legislation has been proposed to change that.

A public hearing will be held to talk about that proposal on September 10 at the Monroe County Legislature at 6:45 p.m.