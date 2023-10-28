ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Early voting for the November general election kicked off Saturday morning at 9 a.m., with 13 locations in Monroe County hosting.

While this is not a federal election, community members like Stephanie Aldersley believes that early voting for this year’s local election is just as important.

“We just think it’s important to vote and particularly for local government,” Aldersley said.

The biggest seat that’s up for election is County Executive. The two leading candidates are Mark Assini and current County Executive Adam Bello are now at work, encouraging people to get out to vote now.

“Local elections matter,” Bello said. “Everybody’s voice needs to be heard and the reason local elections matter, this is the level of government that’s closest to people.”

“When you vote, you are choosing to do the things that are important for this community,” Assini said.

Aldersley says it’s helpful to have early voting available to residents, especially if you’re out of town during election day. For Aldersley, these elections are the most important, and it all comes back to the community.

“Everybody comes out to vote for President, but I think it’s important to have the grassroots things happening too,” she says.

She says for the young folks out there who may be new to voting, this is an opportunity to let me know they too have just as strong of a voice as some of the seasoned voters.

“Many people don’t realize that it’s us older folks who vote in far greater numbers, so I think it’s very important that young people have a voice and get involved,” Aldersley said.

Early voting on Tuesday and Thursday runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., every other day it runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a full list of locations, click here.