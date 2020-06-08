Monroe County Eco Park reopens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Ecopark is reopening after closing due to the pandemic.

Household wastes, pharmaceuticals, electronics and other wastes can be dropped off at the location in Chili.

“We’re really excited. We’re fully staffed, again, we bring in additional staff as needed to help keep residents, the public, and our attendants safe,” Monroe County Director of Environmental Services Mike Garland said.

“We are just excited to be back in business because we know there is a lot of dedicated environmental stewards in our community that want to do the right thing and we want to be able to give them the right and resource to do that.”

The park is open with face-covering restrictions on Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings.