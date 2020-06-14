Monroe County DPH confirms two new COVID-19 deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday that two more people have died from the coronavirus in the county and there are 27 new confirmed cases of the virus since Saturday.

The new individuals include:

– 1 Female under 10 years of age

– 1 Male under 10 years of age

– 3 Males between 10 and 19 years of age

– 6 Females in their 20s

– 2 Males in their 20s

– 2 Females in their 30s

– 2 Females in their 40s

– 2 Males in their 40s

– 2 Females in their 50s

– 2 Males in their 50s

– 2 Males in their 60s

– 1 Female in her 70s

– 1 Male in his 70s

In total, 250 people in Monroe County have died from the coronavirus.

Of the 3,238 confirmed cases, 144 people are hospitalized; and 17 of those patients are in the ICU on ventilators.

There have been 59,130 total PCR tests received in Monroe County.