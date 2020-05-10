Monroe County DPH confirms 46 new cases of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday that 148 people in the county have died from the coronavirus.

There are 46 new confirmed cases of the virus since Saturday.

The new individuals include:

– 5 Females in their 20s

– 2 Males in their 20s

– 5 Females in their 30s

– 2 Males in their 30s

– 2 Males in their 40s

– 4 Females in their 50s

– 1 Male in his 50s

– 4 Females in their 60s

– 3 Males in their 60s

– 7 Females in their 70s

– 1 Male in his 70s

– 4 Males in their 80s

– 3 Females in their 90s

– 2 Males in their 90s

– 1 Females in her 100s

The Department of Public Health said of the 1,789 confirmed cases, 85 people are hospitalized. Nineteen of the 85 patients are in the ICU on a ventilator.

There have been 972 patients who have recovered from isolation.

The three-day average of daily total tests taken in Monroe County is currently at 993 tests per day (PCR and Antibody testing).

There have been 20,303 total PCR tests received in Monroe County.