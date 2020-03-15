1  of  47
Monroe County DMVs appointment-only until April

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – For the remainder of March, all four DMV branches in Monroe County will be moving to an appointment system only, except for the surrendering of license plates. This will be in effect until April 1.

The DMV branches (Greece, Henrietta, Irondequoit and Rochester) will still to be fully staffed.

In response to the State of Emergency in Monroe County due to coronavirus, an appointment-only system will promote social distancing and reduce lines and gathering at local DMV offices.

Residents can make appointments here or call (585) 753-1604.

All walk-in visitors will be provided information about booking an appointment and will be asked to schedule an appointment.

“Our first responsibility at this time is to provide safe working environments for our staff and residents who utilize our DMV services and our Downtown Filing Office,” Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo said. “Today’s announcement will allow us to continue to provide these vital services to residents, while promoting the needed social distancing. We strongly encourage individuals to complete your transactions online or by mail when possible.”

DMVs are asking customers to limit interactions with the Downtown Filing Office to only essential transactions.

DMV branches are specifically limiting the following three transactions within the Downtown Filing Office:

1. US Passports – we will be temporarily suspending the acceptance of U.S. Passport applications and renewals.

2. Doing Business As (DBA’s) – We are only accepting DBA transactions that are submitted via U.S. mail.

3. Pistol Permit Plastic CardsAll customers requesting to transfer from a paper card to a plastic card will be instructed to leave their paperwork with County Clerk staff to be processed later.

