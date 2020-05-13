Monroe County DMV processing many transactions remotely

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State DMVs have been closed since March 20 and a recent executive order keeps them closed until June 7. However, many people still have urgent vehicle issues that they need met.

Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo said DMV employees are now able to process several transactions remotely. She said there are currently 60 online transactions through the state DMV and other options are also available here in Monroe County.

Romeo said people who want to renew their license can still do so online. People can also register or re-register a vehicle by mail. However, expired licenses are registrations are still good for now.

“The governor’s executive order that extended the validity of drivers licenses, non-driver IDs, and vehicle registrations is still in effect. So if any of those expired on or after March 1, it’s still good,” said Romeo.

People can surrender a license plate at one of the two drop-off locations, which are the back of the county office building and the Irondequoit DMV. Plate transfers can be done by mail.

For those still receiving letters from the state DMV, Romeo recommended calling her office to find out if it’s something you can take care of remotely now or don’t need to until later.

“There are still things that come out of Albany that we in Monroe County don’t have control over. The emails and state DMV letters, some of those are automated processes and that’s going to continue to come out.”

Romeo said she encourages anyone with questions to reach out through email at dmvcovid19@monroecounty.gov, phone at (585) 753-1600, or check out the DMV COVID-19 webpage.

“When we do reopen our doors, the people that truly had to come in because there was no other way for them to access this service, we can try to prioritize those the best we can.”

Romeo said one big thing that is on hold for now are learner’s permit tests and road tests. She said her office has been lobbying the state to put the permit test online soon.