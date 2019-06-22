Monroe County District Attorney’s Office helps raise money for the Boys and Girls Club

Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) The Monroe County District Attorney’s office teamed up with Frozen Flavors Friday to raise money for the local Boys and Girls Club.

The ice cream was sold outside of the District Attorney’s office with 25 percent of the proceeds going to The Boys and Girls Club.

District Attorney Sandra Doorley said the fundraiser is a great way to give back to the organization.

“You know, I think it is truly a remarkable organization,” said Doorley. “You know what they do for the children and the youth of our community, we support their excellerated reader program and also Project Step Up, and I just love being on the board and being able to contribute.”

The DA’s office had been doing this fundraiser for the past couple years.