Monroe County confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 28 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County. There are no new deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours. In total there are 3,772 confirmed cases in the county.

The new individuals include:

1 Female, 0-10

2 Females, 4 Males; 10-20

4 Females, 7 Males; 20-30

3 Males, 30-40

1 Female, 2 Males; 40-50

1 Male, 50-60

1 Female, 1 Male; 60-70

1 Male, 80-90

According to the MCDPH, there are 74 people who are hospitalized with the virus. Eight of those patients are in the ICU on ventilators.

The MCDPH says 3,363 people have recovered from the virus.