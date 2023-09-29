ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Rochester City Councilors have responded to criticism from police and their fellow councilmembers about their stance on Monday’s shooting that involved a Rochester Police Officer.

On Monday, RPD was responding to a ShotSpotter activation and saw a truck leaving the scene. A chase led to the truck crashing and the suspect running off, leading police to a backyard near Hemple Street.

An officer encountered the man and tried to arrest him, but the suspect fought the officer. After an unsuccessful attempt at tasing him, police said that five shots were fired from the officer’s handgun, one of which hit the suspect in the jaw. The suspect and the officer were later hospitalized for injuries.

Prior to the release of the body-cam footage, three members of Rochester’s City Council — Vice President Mary Lupien, Stanley Martin, and Kim Smith — released a statement offering their condolences to the suspect and call for the Police Accountability Board to conduct a community-led investigation.

On Friday, the Monroe County Association of Chiefs of Police released their statement, saying that there are basic facts missing from the Councilmembers’ statement, such as the officer and the suspect fighting.

The Rochester Police Locust Club also released a statement, calling the three councilmembers’ comments “disgusting, vile, and dangerous.”

The footage released by RPD showed surveillance footage from a convenience store on Seventh Street, which police allege to be the suspect firing his weapon. You can watch both the body-cam footage and the surveillance footage in the video player below:

On Friday afternoon, Rochester City Council President Miguel A. Meléndez, Jr. as well as Councilmembers Mitch Gruber, LaShay Harris, Willie J. Lightfoot, Sr. and Michael A. Patterson.

FULL STATEMENT:

“We, the majority of Rochester City Council, are deeply disappointed by the recent statement released by three of our colleagues to the media regarding the officer-involved shooting on September 25th. We recognize our colleagues’ right to express their views and opinions on any matter, but to comment on this incident without viewing the body-worn camera video was blatantly irresponsible.

In the future, we strongly recommend that our colleagues watch the body-worn camera footage and look at all associated evidence before rushing to judgment.

This Council has consistently asked the Rochester Police Department to improve their practices, specifically when it comes to use of force. The body-worn camera footage demonstrates that in this case, the RPD did exactly what this Council and our constituents have asked of them. Officers pursued someone who was clearly endangering the community around him, but they also showed restraint and demonstrated compassion.

Specifically, the officer involved deliberately used less-than-lethal methods in pursuit of the individual, and once the situation escalated to the use of the officer’s firearm, additional Officers worked diligently to save his life. If we are going to call RPD out when they misstep, we must also recognize when they do the right thing.

The statement released by our colleagues prioritized personal politics over the safety of the Rochester community. We condemn that practice and call on our colleagues to speak out in the future in a way that brings unity to our body and community by fostering respect and dignity for all.”

Late Friday, councilors Lupien, Smitha and Martin defended their position with the following statement:

Dear Rochester Residents,

When we ran to be your Council Members, we promised you that we would stand on principles of accountability and transparency, and would do everything in our power to challenge systems that often do not work for, or with, our communities. We have done everything within our power to fulfill that duty.

We continue our commitment to you in the midst of our discomfort; being called “nasty” and “disgusting”, ostracized, and isolated by our Council colleagues. The material threats to our lives will not shake us — we will not back down. We will always stand up for you, regardless of the cost.

When a system is not held accountable to its people, when harmful policies and practices are not challenged, the result is the death of Daniel Prude, a housing crisis, an overdose crisis, youth violence, and Rochester remaining one of the poorest cities in the nation for decades. We are not okay.

We embrace the humanity of every resident and public servant. They have the right to exist freely, to heal, transform, and recover. Each of us has someone in our lives who deserves care, and compassion, regardless of the circumstances. For many of us, the first reaction to any shooting in our community is fear, anger and grief. The follow-up should always be accountability and seeking to understand why this happened and how we could prevent such a tragedy from happening in the future.

These systems cannot go unchecked. We are also Rochester residents who are impacted by violence. Our call to action is two-fold:

We will bring together key stakeholders, community leaders and directly impacted members of our community to find real solutions that end the constant cycles of violence that have plagued our community for too long

We ask that you remain vigilant, and join us in challenging these failed systems

Our community is hurting. Something has to change.

We end with a grounding that we often lean on in the midst of tragedies such as these:

It is our duty to fight for our freedom, it’s our duty to win. We must love and support each other, we have nothing to lose but our chains.

