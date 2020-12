WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local auto dealership is giving away masks this week, for those who are running low on personal protective equipment.

Henderson Ford will hold a series of PPE giveaways on Tuesday, December 1 and Wednesday, December 2.

Visitors to the showroom at 810 Ridge Rd. in Webster can receive up to 20 masks each. Masks will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or while supplies last.