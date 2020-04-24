Monroe County BOE Commissioner explains absentee ballot process

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Cuomo announced Friday plans to sign an executive order to send all registered voters absentee ballots without them asking.

The Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner, Lisa Nicolay, tells us her team was already gearing up to send out ballots to anyone who registered for one online.

But now, according to the Governor, you don’t need to register online. Cuomo asked all state Board of Elections to send absentees to all registered voters.

Here’s how it is supposed work, but this could change.

According to the Monroe County Board of Elections, 30 days before the June election, they will start to send out ballots, then voters will have to sign and send them back.

When ballots are returned, the BOE says it will be tasked with comparing the signatures on the ballots to the signatures they have on file.

“On the back end, there will be more work and there, and it will be a challenge to double-check to make sure that it’s one person per vote and the signatures match, so hopefully to cut down on any kind of fraud,” said Lisa Nicolay, the Republican Monroe County Board or Elections Commissioner.

To read more, head to the Board of Election’s website here.