ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — With a winter storm for our region looming Friday, County Executive Adam Bello and other officials gathered Thursday at the Office of Emergency Management to address contingency plans for what is forecasted to be high winds, freezing cold, and blizzard conditions.

Officials said the western end of Monroe County in particular is forecasted to be hit, saying areas could see winds as high as 50 to 60 miles per hour with temperatures dropping rapidly.

Bello is urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and said power outages are expected, and everyone in the county should be prepared for that possibility.

“Earlier this morning I met with municipal leaders and school district superintendents from across the county to share the most up-to-date weather information, to ensure there’s a coordinated response between our towns, our cities and villages, and the City of Rochester,” said Bello.

Mayor Malik Evans said the vulnerable folks in Rochester need protection during this storm, and he declared a State of Emergency that went into effect at noon today — this is also due to the water main break Wednesday.

“Again, just commenting on the State of Emergency– this allows us to have fast action if we need to open more shelters in the City, it gives us that ability. In the even that people lose power tomorrow, it allows us to respond on that as well,” said Evans.

The airport director said right now they are operating at a heightened state of awareness when it comes to safety and security for everyone.

“We’re prepared. We’re good at snow removal, we’re good at taking care of ice. Our aircrews win awards consistently for snow and ice removal and we’re in good shape,” said Andy Moore.

Bello said we will see flash freezing tomorrow morning and blowing snow that might cause white-out conditions. Due to the anticipated weather conditions tomorrow, all Monroe County office buildings will be closed to the public.

Bello said he knows this is going to be tough over the Christmas weekend. He said travel this weekend could be dangerous — and perhaps — impossible. Commissioner of Environmental Services Richard Perrin says he and his crews are gearing up and getting ready to go.

“We’ll be out providing salt we’ll be out salting the roads. The question is when you get rain it’s just going to wash it away,” Perrin said. “So, we have to be very judicious about what we do but we are going more excessive than we normally would be given this. So, our special services will be out on all our main roads and collectors treating them as needed even prior to the event so we’re going to be getting out there very, very soon.”

Bello did add if you lose power and your situation is life-threatening to call 911 and to report non-life-threatening power outages to RG&E. Officials said the winter storm front is expected to come between 10 a.m. at 2 p.m. Friday.