Monroe County anticipates 1,950 more COVID vaccines this week, more New Yorkers eligible

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is expecting just shy of 2,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the county said Sunday.

The extra doses are on the way as New Yorkers with comorbidities and underlying conditions become eligible for appointments to get the shot. Patients will need to present proof of a comorbidity or underlying condition to get the vaccine, the state said.

As the roughly 2,000 extra doses come in for the week, many trying to sign up, including eligible patients from the last phase, say getting an appointment is a matter of perseverance and luck-of-the-draw.

“To schedule the appointment, you’ve just got to be persistent. You’ve just got to keep refreshing the page, or calling the number,” said Meghan Forrest, an East Rochester resident who successfully scheduled an appointment for her mother-in-law.

Forrest was prepared to drive to Potsdam, roughly four hours away in the North Country, to get her mother-in-law the shot, until Forrest called three times Friday and booked an appointment at the Dome Arena in Henrietta.

The state has maintained that the supply it is receiving is low, but they have appropriate means through which they can distribute the shot.

“We have the infrastructure in place to administer hundreds of thousands of more shots as soon as supply is available,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a Sunday statement.