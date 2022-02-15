ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County leaders announced what they are calling a major step in recovery efforts for businesses.

A modernization plan was approved Tuesday following a unanimous decision from the board of directors of the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency (COMIDA). COMIDA says it opens the door for millions of dollars to help train and grow a more diverse workforce.

“It’s creating an economic and workforce development ecosystem here with the fees that the companies are paying to put people to work,” says Adam Bello, Monroe County Executive.

The modernization iniative is creating an immediate allocation of $2.5 million towards the effort.

“This allignment of COMIDA’s priorities, my administration’s priorities, and our priorities of our business community and the workers here in our community is the engine that will drive the recovery from the pandmeic,” Bello says.

“And we do take pride in ourselves in being responsive to the ever changing needs of our community and understanding where we can do more in fulfilling our role to advance job opportunities, health, general prosperity and economic welfare for the citizens of the county,” says Ann Burr, Chair of COMIDA.

The overall goal lined out aims to help address institutionalized challenges on both the businees and employment side of economic progress.

“Needs, such as bolstering our efforts to include more MWBEs that have been historically been disadvantaged, and ensuring that we’re going to where those businesses are located, where their workforce is located – not just making them come to us,” Bello says.

The money comes from fees collected by COMIDA when a company comes to Monroe County seeking tax abatement programs. The new iniative announced Tuesday will direct those funds with other companies which have specific roles of direct job training and placement.

“Programs like EMPOWER which pays people to become certified nursing assistants, links those workers to existing jobs and from there they can follow that same path in becoming an LPN or RN,” Bello explains.

A future component of the plan includes supporting small businesses with loans and grants. The overall county master plan, dubbed “Plan Forward” is still in early development.

News 8 also reached out to Republican Legislative Majority Leader Steve Brew’s office. They plan to review the new initiative and follow up with a response to us this week.