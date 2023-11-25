ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Saturday, The Monroe Avenue Merchants Association hosted a community cleanup on Monroe Ave with the help of Walking for Rochester.

The event is hosted every year on Small Business Saturday and this time around they teamed up with Walking for Rochester. Free hot cocoa, popcorn, and gift cards were also given out throughout the day to people who were out shopping locally.

Elyssa Rossi, the President of the Monroe Avenue Merchants Association said “I think it’s important to instill faith, not just with our merchants but with our neighbors in the area… We start to see a lot of the crime and things that are happening in our neighborhood and we want our community to know that we care.”