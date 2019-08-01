Mom looking for answers in the death of her 13-year old son

ROCHESTER, NY – (WROC) – “He was so caring and big-hearted,” said Melissa Dozier. “He would go with my father and uncle to local churches or food cupboards and help give away food to the community. He loved doing that.”

That is how Dozier describes her 13-year old son Ja’Vir Hampton. His body was discovered in the Genesee River this past weekend. There are reports saying he went to Turning Point Park to go swimming.

“I believe in my heart my son did not go there with the intention of swimming,” said Dozier. “Not swimming. Going there to play around is one thing. Just be honest. But not swimming. That just does not sit right with me.

Dozier says her son was a typical teenager who loved fishing, football and playing video games. But the one thing he didn’t like was swimming.

“One of his closest friends they were playing around the pool,” said Dozier. “He said stop playing you know I do not like water. I don’t swim. I don’t know how to swim. He let it be known I don’t know how to swim. So he don’t want to play in water.”

Knowing her son would never go into the water has Dozier looking to the Rochester Police Department for answers and trying to deal with the loss of her youngest son.

“I will miss voice,” said Dozier. I just wait for him to walk through the door, up the driveway, and hear him call me mom. He is like my size but he is still my baby.”

Dozier and her family is having a hard time dealing with Ja’Vir’s death. His vigil was held on the birthday of her brother Matthew Dozier. He was shot and killed in Rochester more than two decades ago.

Right now police are unable to comment because it is an ongoing investigation. They’re still in the process of speaking to everyone involved.