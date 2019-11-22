MLB to strip minor leagues of affiliations

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Major Baseball League announced its plan to restructure the minor league earlier this week.

The restructuring will affect dozens of franchises including the Batavia Muckdogs. The league plans to strip those organizations of their affiliation and assign them to a new lower caliber independent league — ‘the Dream League’.

Senator Chuck Schumer is urging major league to sit down with the minors to discuss a better solution.

“Minor league baseball is so important to the fabric of upstate New York, it’s important we keep them,” said Schumer.

The restructure would also effect the Staten Island Yankees.