Missouri man accused of killing cats he found on Craigslist

(AP) - A Missouri man is charged with felony animal abuse after authorities say he killed and dismembered cats he found in online want ads.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said 20-year-old Kaine Louzader was charged on Friday. Prosecutors said more charges are expected.

Court documents say dead cats have been turning up on or near Louzader’s street outside St. Peters since January. Police contacted Louzader after someone reported seeing him dump a dead cat near his house.

St. Charles County police Sgt. Jeff Ochs said Louzader told police he would scour Craigslist ads for free cats, then would take them home and stomp or strangle them.

Police said Louzader dismembered some cats before dumping their remains.

Louzader is being held on $50,000 bond and could not be reached on Saturday for comment. No lawyer is listed for him in online court documents.