Mississippi Lt. Governor Hosemann tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
He informed members of the Senate that he tested positive for the virus. Hosemann said he will follow the Mississippi State Department of Health’s guidelines by self-quarantining. He will also work from home.
House Speaker Philip Gunn announced on Sunday that he tested positive for the virus, along with other Mississippi House members.
LATEST STORIES:
- Biden wants US to produce more of its own pandemic supplies
- Trump increasingly turning to executive orders, more to come
- Rochester is officially in a heat wave and eyeing top ten longest 90°+ stretch on record
- DeVos rejects part-time reopening for schools amid pandemic
- Marshall University to remove the name of a building named after Confederate Army general