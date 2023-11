ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in helping to locate a missing 15 year old Tahir McDonald.

McDonald was last seen leaving his home in the Pines of Perinton in Fairport on foot. He is not believed to be in danger.

He is approximately 5’9″ 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing all black clothing with black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.