ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen out of Perinton.

Deputies say Logan Ybarra, 15, was last seen in the town of Perinton around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Ybarra is described as standing at 5′ 8″, weighing in at 120 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

(Photo of Logan Ybarra, 15, provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, with a black and white Nike emblem on it, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.