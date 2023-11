ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating missing 16 year old, Kamaiya Cornish-Fraser.

She was last seen leaving her home on foot in Wheatland near the Village of Scottsville at 7:41 p.m on Thursday.

She was described as african american approximately 5’6″ and 130 lbs. Kamaiya has shoulder length black dreadlocks and brown eyes. Kamaiya was last seen wearing a green NorthFace jacket and red sweatpants.

If you have any information call 911.