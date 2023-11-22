ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing 16-year-old.

Kamaiya Cornish-Fraser was last seen at her home in the Town of Wheatland near the Village of Scottsville. She walked away from the home around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

She’s described as African American, 5′ 6″ weighing about 130 lbs., with shoulder length dreadlocks and brown eyes. Kamaiya was last seen wearing a grey robe and purple, polka-dotted pajama pants.

If you have any information, please call 911.