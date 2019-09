BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) Brighton Police officers are searching for a 37-year-old man from Rochester who has down syndrome.

Officers say that Kevin Prescott was last seen on S Winton Road in Brighton on Sunday morning at around 5 a.m.

Prescott stands 5’6″ and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black bandanna, and gray sneakers.

Anyone who’s seen him is asked to call the Brighton Police Department at 585-202-1951 or 911.