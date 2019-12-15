Missing Phelps man located after his car drops into creek

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) – Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say 87-year-old Harold Smith, who was reported missing late Saturday afternoon, has been located Sunday at around 4 a.m.

Deputies said Smith was located by a homeowner who noticed his mailbox had been taken down when he arrived home.

According to deputies, the vehicle that Smith was driving left the north shoulder of State Route 96 where it struck a mailbox, continued across a driveway on State Route 96 and then dropped about 8 feet into a creek.

Firefighters from the Phelps Fire Department responded and were able to extricate Smith quickly. An ambulance transferred Smith to a Mercy Flight helicopter that brought him to Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to deputies, Smith did not have any visible, serious, physical injuries as a result of the crash. Smith also has dementia.

Deputies said Smith’s vehicle was submerged in water and exposure was a concern to EMS personnel who responded to the scene.