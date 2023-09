ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert for an endangered missing person Monday.

Luis Vazquez, 79, was reported missing after walking away from his house on Warner Street Monday afternoon. Police said he was wearing a dark shirt and pants, slippers, and a hat with the Puerto Rican flag on it.

Police believe Vazquez is in danger due to medical issues, including dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.