ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Kayode Olowomeye, a 45 year old male, was last heard from Friday at 9:10 p.m. An email sent to his ex-girlfriend caused concern for his welfare.

Olowomeye is 6’03” and drives a black 2015 Toyota Camry. He was last known to be in the Honeoye Falls area.

If you have any information as to Mr. Olowomeye ‘s whereabouts, please contact Ontario County Sheriff’s Office Toll Free at 1-800-394-456.