Photo of Sharon A. Choka, who was last seen Friday at around 8 p.m. (Provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

UPDATE:

Sharon Choka was located Saturday morning in Pavilion, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Choka was injured, and has returned home safely.

ORIGINAL:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman out of Clarkson.

79-year-old Sharon A. Choka was last seen Friday night at around 8 p.m. leaving her house in her black 2017 Kia Soul.

Deputies say Choka suffers from dementia and other medical conditions that require daily medications.

According to MCSO, neighbors reported Choka missing when she did not return from getting her groceries.

Choka is described as a white female, standing at 5′ 5″, weighing 110 lbs. Choka’s clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.