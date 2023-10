ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police are asking for your help in locating a missing vulnerable adult who may be in need of medical attention.

Albert Butts is a 72-year-old who is suffering from Alzheimer’s. He was last seen on Lawndale Terrace in Rochester around midnight.

Albert is 5′ 9″, weighing approximately 280 lbs. He was last seen wearing a burgundy-colored sweatsuit and slippers.

If you see him, please call 911.