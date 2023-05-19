Adam Nhaila of Farmington was last seen May 18.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are asking for your help locating a missing 18-year-old who lives in Farmington.

Adam Nhaila was last seen on May 18 at 7:30 p.m. leaving his home on Amber Drive.

Nhaila is described as 5` 10″, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a light gray Under Armour hooded sweatshirt, black athletic shorts, white Nike socks, and black Nike sandals.

If you have any information or have seen Nhaila, please call State Police at 585-398-4100.