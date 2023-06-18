ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC ) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

15-year-old Jimear Garcia was last seen Saturday night around 9 p.m. at Tinseltown Theater in Gates.

Garcia is from Henrietta. He’s described as Hispanic male with medium complexion, approximately 5’6″, 145 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and purple, white and black sneakers.

If you have seen him or have any information, call 911.