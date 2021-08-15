Missing Pearl Harbor Seaman returned to New York after 80 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Over the weekend the remains of a WWII Seaman were finally returned home.
19-year-old Lyal J. Savage was among the 429 USS Oklahoma crewmen killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Officials say his remains were identified in 2019 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).
Savage’s remains were flown into the Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport on August 13. The flight was welcomed with a water cannon salute and Honor Guard courtesy of the Rochester Airport Firefighters. Savage’s family was also present.
Lyal J. Savage was from Dexter N.Y.