Missing Pearl Harbor Seaman returned to New York after 80 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Over the weekend the remains of a WWII Seaman were finally returned home.

19-year-old Lyal J. Savage was among the 429 USS Oklahoma crewmen killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Officials say his remains were identified in 2019 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

L to R: Capt. Knorr, FF Farrell, FF Hyland Sr [ret], & FF Bishopp

Savage’s remains were flown into the Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport on August 13. The flight was welcomed with a water cannon salute and Honor Guard courtesy of the Rochester Airport Firefighters. Savage’s family was also present.

Lyal J. Savage was from Dexter N.Y.

