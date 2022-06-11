LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is trying to locate a 10-month-old baby who was reportedly taken unlawfully by her father from a Sweetwood Drive residence in Lockport.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the father’s name is Anthones Mullen and he and the missing girl may currently be in the Lockport area.

The child has been described as last seen wearing only a shirt and a diaper. A description of a vehicle was not provided.

Anyone who sees the Mullen and/or the child, or anyone with information on their whereabouts, is asked to call 911.