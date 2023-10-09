ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert for a missing elderly man last seen Monday afternoon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Fred Bekasinki, 83, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in the area of 1617 Penfield Road. He is described as 6’00” tall and 180 pounds with grey hair, a mustache, and a thin beard. He may be disoriented, confused, and in need of medical attention.

Investigators said Besanski is driving a 2018 gray Mazda with the license plate JDB7783. He may be disoriented, confused, and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.