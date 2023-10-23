ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Monday evening for a missing teenager last seen Saturday.

Essence Largent, 15, was last seen leaving her home in Henrietta around 9:00 p.m. Saturday, according to investigators. She is described as 5’6″, about 160 lbs., with brown-black hair. There is no current clothing description provided. Deputy Brendan Hurley with MCSO explains when it comes to issuing an AMBER alert, there would need to be certain criteria to meet those standards for such a response, such as a credible suspicion of an abduction or anything indicating imminent danger in nature. There is no reason to believe Essence is in danger, according to the police report.

“One of the things that we ask is, you may see that someone’s missing on social media it’s not monitored 24/7 so if you put a post, hey I just saw Essence on whatever in this area, it’s not going to get to the deputies right away. The best thing, by far with missing people is call 911 because that’s going to get an immediate response, you’re going to get a deputy to go right to where whatever it is you saw and try to help make sure everybody’s safe,” says Deputy Hurley.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.