ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Town Police Department is asking for help locating 19-year-old Jaden Lessner.

Police say Jaden is a missing child who is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention. Brighton Police add that he was last seen on Avalon Drive in the Town of Brighton around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Jaden was driving a gray 2023 Kia Sol with a New York license plate, LCA-6195, and may travel to the Morrisville area, according to police. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black or navy sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brighton Town Police Department at (585) 528-2219 or 911.