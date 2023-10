ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who may be endangered.

Chloe Rodriguez was last seen on St. Casmir Street in Rochester at 6 p.m. on Friday. Police believe she may have headed towards Weaver Street.

Chloe is described as Hispanic, 4′ 10″ and weighs approximately 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a floral shirt, blue jeans, and pink Crocs.

Anyone with information should call 911.