LIMA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say they are still searching for 27-year-old Joel Stephany of Lima.

Authorities say he was last seen August 27 in the area of North Clinton Avenue in Rochester. He was reported missing on August 29.

Stephany is described as a white male, six feet tall, 190 lbs, long brown hair, Roman numeral tattoo on left arm and last seen wearing green pants and a blue flannel shirt.

Anyone with any information into his whereabouts is urged to call 911.