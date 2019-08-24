Misfit Doughnuts opens at new location after arson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – After an arson in March, Misfit Doughnuts had to move to a new location, and the shop had its doughnut debut on Saturday. The day met with long lines of smiling fans in need of that “special sugar fix” they say only Misfit can deliver.

In about 90 minutes after opening at its new location on Gregory Street, Misfit Doughnuts sold out of doughnuts.

At its previous location on Monroe Avenue, a damaging March fire was determined to be an arson. The building there is still going through basic repairs.

The owner of Misfit Doughnuts, Jennifer Johnson, decided to move the shop’s location and it certainly paid off.