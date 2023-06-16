ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Milo — the Red Wings’ bat retriever — sadly passed away in early May. Since then, Red Wings Nation has been dealing with the loss of a friend who was more than a mascot — he played a significant role in raising money for charities in our community.

Every time Milo brought a bat back, it was money for local causes. In his time there, he retrieved over 211 bats, and for every bat brought in— raised $32,000 for charities— like the Veterans Outreach Center, Honor Flight, and Bivona; all part of the Milo Making a Difference campaign.

Friday night and for the rest of the season, fans can still help by buying some Milo plush dolls and other goods in the team store.

General Manager Dan Mason said Milo’s owner — Josh Snyder — is still having a tough go of it. He trained Milo to fetch bats and there’s no word yet on if there will be a new bat dog.

“I think his passing has really made it come to light for a lot of people who maybe aren’t pet people how important an animal is — and can be- to a family. When he passed away we saw an outpouring of support for his owner Josh Snyder and I think it really made people aware just how important a pet can be to somebody’s family. And Milo was a pet to Red Wings’ Nation,” said Mason.

Mason said the rest of the year they’re going to focus on honoring Milo’s legacy and continuing to raise funds via his campaign.



“Tonight we’re just paying tribute to Milo. It’s a night where fans can really express to Josh — his owner — how much Milo has meant to them and their family and everybody here at the ballpark— and just a way we can all support Josh and get him through this tough time in his life and keep the legacy of Milo the Bat Dog going with the Milo Making a Difference Campaign,” said Mason.