Millions in funds available for Lake Ontario homeowners

Homeowners who experienced 2019 damages have until October 31 to mail in forms

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) Up to $20 million is now available for home owners along the Lake Ontario shoreline who suffered flooding damages in 2019. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the Homeowner Recovery Program this week. Primary residences can get up to $50,000 in state funding, if eligible, to help rebuild and reconstruct.

“A lot of people are looking forward to this,” says Wayne Knox, President of the Beattie Beach Association. He says the damage to his home is largely cosmetic, but his neighbors along the shoreline were slammed last season.

“So they’re making a whole priority scale here to make sure that the people who were hit the hardest…(the) most impacted…get first priority.”

Even with recovery funding in 2017, home owner Anthony Reale is thankful it came again. “We’re happy that they’re doing something. We thought they weren’t going to do anything this time around.”

“We’re pleased,” says Douglas Dobson, President of the Crescent Beach Association. He had his concrete break wall completely smashed by waves in July. Dobson says he’s likely covered for those repairs. He’s just hoping the allotted money can cover everyone.



“We’re hoping the funding covers all of the homes along the lakeshore that were damaged by Plan 2014.”



Lake levels now are at 246 feet. Dobson says they need to be at least to 244 feet by year’s end, otherwise there might be record flooding in 2020. Knox says that’s a very real possibility.

“If we go to 250, another foot higher, you’re going to see an incredible amount of damage on these properties here.”



Knox says more flooding or not, most are here for the long haul. “We the homeowners are not going anywhere. We’re not crazy.”

Residents have up to October 31 to send their applications in. You can find the form by clicking here.