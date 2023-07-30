ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department Bomb Squad was called into the area of Raines Park and Seneca Parkway on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. after Rochester police responded to a report of ammunition found.

According to RPD, when officers arrived at the scene, they located ammunition as well as what’s being described as “older military ordnance.”

Rochester police say they then established a perimeter while the Rochester Police Department Bomb Squad responded. The military ordnance was determined to be inert, or inactive, by the bomb squad, and the device was recovered.

Police say there is no further threat to the community.