ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On the national scale, students are completing tests with lower scores. According to local educators, it’s something that’s been going on for the past few years.

The National Center for Education Statistics reports math and reading scores for 13-year-olds have reached their lowest levels in decades. Educators are saying the pandemic is to blame for learning loss, and it’s still going on.

Susan Steron is the director of Sylvan Learning, where students can go for tutoring. She says she’s seen an uptick in the number of students needing help after the pandemic.

“We have seen since COVID that students have struggled more than ever before. We’ve been busy here at Sylvan filling in the gaps, helping students catch up; a lot was lost during COVID. It’s not over yet, and the gaps continue for many students and have been rolling from year to year to year.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, data indicates the students tested scored an average of 256 out of 500 in reading and 271 out of 500 in math. That’s compared to 260 and 280, respectively, from three years ago. Steron says this is due to losing personalized instruction during the pandemic and then learning remotely. She goes on to say personalized instruction means a teacher being in the classroom driving results for kids.

Kevin Meuwissen is the Department Chair of Teaching and Curriculum at the University of Rochester’s Warner School of Education. He says often, when test scores are low, teachers are called upon to address the issues, as schools can face penalties for score performance.

“Teachers are kind of encouraged to double down on instruction that’s designed to drill test content, so if you see this thing happening, we need to push harder on the content that we’re teaching so it doesn’t happen so much.”

Some other programs that offer help with reading and math include the Urban League of Rochester and Cameron Ministries.