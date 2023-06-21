ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first day of summer would seem to be a great opportunity to take your lunch break outdoors and take advantage of the “Midday Bash”.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today, you can enjoy food trucks, music, games and shop with local vendors at Parcel 5 (285 East Main Street) in downtown Rochester.

The “Downtown Definitely” free event was canceled two weeks ago due to the poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires.

Today’s event will feature food trucks from Agatina’s, Dar’s Delights Homemade Ice Cream, Eat Greek, KO-BQ, The Poutine Truck, and Wraps on Wheels.

Pop Roc will be the showcased business, with vendors including BeerPass, Glenna’s CBD, Hi Match, and Little Red Door.

The Midday Bash will return on July 12 and run every two weeks through September 20.

Click here for more information about Midday Bash and other Downtown Definitely events.