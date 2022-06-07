ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)—Downtown employees looking to take a break from breakroom lunches can get outdoors and grab some food at Midday Bash.

A new monthly lunch series kicking off on June 8, the event will take place 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 285 East Main Street.

It will feature lawn games, food trucks, a relaxation station with an oxygen bar, a live DJ, and more.

Midday Bash is part of Downtown Definitely, a new series of free activities for people living, working, or visiting downtown Rochester.

Put on by the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation (RDDC), these events are meant to shine a light on what Rochester’s urban areas have to offer the community.

“Everyone is welcome to take a break, relax, and meet up with friends and colleagues,” Heidi Zimmer-Meyer, president of RDDC, stated in a press release.

The following food trucks will be present:

Vault, a local fitness studio, will also be leading afternoon stretches for people of all activity levels.

Other Midday Bash dates this summer are: